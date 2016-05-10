Lidia IsacRussian born Moldovan singer. Born 27 March 1993
Lidia Isac
1993-03-27
Lidia Isac Biography (Wikipedia)
Lidia Isac (, born 27 March 1993) is a Moldovan singer. She represented Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Falling Stars". She participated in season 6 of The Voice: la plus belle voix as part of Team Florent Pagny and subsequently in season 7 of Vocea României as part of Team Tudor Chirilă.
