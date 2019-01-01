C.Sathya (born 31 December 1978) is a South Indian music composer and playback singer. He debuted in Tamil films as the music composer in the sleeper hit film Engeyum Eppodhum. After this movie, he was signed to many other movies and has successfully composed for more than 10 movies. In 2013, Sathya made his debut in Telugu with the movie Something Something. He is well known in the industry for his different melodic music.