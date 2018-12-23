Paul KempBorn 20 May 1896. Died 13 August 1953
Paul Kemp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1896-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b5f1916-ed24-4f3d-b769-237400231aa6
Paul Kemp Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Kemp (1896–1953) was a German stage and film actor. Kemp worked as a piano accompaniest for silent films, and then served as an ambulance driver on the Western Front during the First World War. Post-war he moved into acting on the stage in Düsseldorf and Hamburg. His career really took off when he moved to Berlin in 1929, appearing in the hit stage version of the novel Menschen im Hotel by Vicki Baum. He made his film debut in 1930, shortly after the introduction of sound film. He appeared prolifically in German and Austrian films until his death in 1953.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Kemp Tracks
Sort by
Ich Wollt', Ich War' Ein Huhn
Willy Fritsch
Ich Wollt', Ich War' Ein Huhn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ich Wollt', Ich War' Ein Huhn
Last played on
Paul Kemp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist