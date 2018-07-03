Aleksandar Madžar (born in Belgrade, 1968) is a Serbian pianist.

Madžar first studied piano with Gordana Malinović, Arbo Valdma and Eliso Virsaladze in Belgrade and Moscow, then with Edouard Mirzoian at the Strasbourg Conservatory and in Brussels with Daniel Blumenthal. He now holds professorships at the Royal Conservatoire, Brussels and the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Bern.

Madžar was awarded the 3rd prize at the XII Leeds competition. Of his prize in the 1996 Leeds Piano Competition, Gerald Larner of The Times described Madžar as the most imaginative musician among the 1996 finalists. The Leeds competition propelled Madžar onto the UK scene where he also became a sought after soloist with the Royal and BBC Philharmonics, BBC Scottish Symphony, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and BBC National Orchestra of Wales, as well as throughout Europe and Asia, working with Paavo Berglund, Ivan Fischer, Paavo Järvi, Carlos Kalmar, John Nelson, Libor Pesek, André Previn, Andris Nelsons and the late Marcello Viotti.