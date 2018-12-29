Brett Kissel
Brett Kissel
Brett Kissel Biography (Wikipedia)
Brett Kissel (born May 27, 1990) is a Canadian country singer and songwriter signed to Warner Music Canada.
Brett Kissel Tracks
We Were That Song
Brett Kissel
We Were That Song
We Were That Song
Nights In The Sun
Brett Kissel
Nights In The Sun
Nights In The Sun
