Novos Baianos is a Brazilian rock and MPB group from Salvador, Bahia. It was formed in the 1960s and enjoyed success throughout most of the 1970s. The band members were Paulinho Boca de Cantor (vocals), Pepeu Gomes (electric guitar), Moraes Moreira (vocals and acoustic guitar), Baby Consuelo (vocals and percussion) and Luiz Galvão (lyrics). The group always counted on the collaboration of the band A Cor do Som, composed of Pepeu Gomes (guitar), Dadi (bass), Jorginho (cavaquinho, drums and percussion), Baixinho (drums and percussion) and Bolacha (percussion). Novos Baianos is considered one of the most important and revolutionary groups in Brazilian music.