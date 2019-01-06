Novos BaianosFormed 1969. Disbanded 1979
Novos Baianos
1969
Novos Baianos Biography (Wikipedia)
Novos Baianos is a Brazilian rock and MPB group from Salvador, Bahia. It was formed in the 1960s and enjoyed success throughout most of the 1970s. The band members were Paulinho Boca de Cantor (vocals), Pepeu Gomes (electric guitar), Moraes Moreira (vocals and acoustic guitar), Baby Consuelo (vocals and percussion) and Luiz Galvão (lyrics). The group always counted on the collaboration of the band A Cor do Som, composed of Pepeu Gomes (guitar), Dadi (bass), Jorginho (cavaquinho, drums and percussion), Baixinho (drums and percussion) and Bolacha (percussion). Novos Baianos is considered one of the most important and revolutionary groups in Brazilian music.
Novos Baianos Tracks
Misterio Do Planeta
Novos Baianos
Misterio Do Planeta
Misterio Do Planeta
Preta Pretinha
Novos Baianos
Preta Pretinha
Preta Pretinha
Brasil Pandeiro
Novos Baianos
Brasil Pandeiro
Brasil Pandeiro
De Vera
Novos Baianos
De Vera
De Vera
