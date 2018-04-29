Digitalism are a German electronic music duo formed in Hamburg in 2004, consisting of Jens "Jence" Moelle and İsmail "Isi" Tüfekçi. The duo are signed to French label Kitsuné, as well as Virgin Records and Astralwerks in other parts of the world.

Digitalism have remixed tracks for The Presets, Tom Vek, The Futureheads, Daft Punk, Tiga, Klaxons, The White Stripes, Monk, Depeche Mode, Cut Copy and many others, including a re-edit of "Fire in Cairo" by The Cure (entitled "Digitalism in Cairo"). Their tracks and remixes are played by DJs such as Erol Alkan, Soulwax, Boys Noize and Justice.

Digitalism have made appearances at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, South by Southwest, Rhythm and Vines, Electric Picnic and Ultra Music Festival as well as various clubs worldwide.

Moelle has two solo releases on Kitsuné; "I Ragazzi Del 1982" as Palermo Disko Machine and "Wired" as Jence. He has since released "Vesuvia/Theme of Palermo Disko Machine" as Palermo Disko Machine on Vulture Music.