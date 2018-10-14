Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers were a Jamaican reggae family group whose line-up consisted of the children of musicians, Bob Marley and Rita Marley, which includes lead singer Ziggy Marley with Sharon Marley, Cedella Marley, and Stephen Marley. Formed in 1979 in Brooklyn, New York, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers members began their musical endeavors in their pre-teens under the name The Melody Makers.

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers was launched into mainstream recognition following the release of their best-selling fourth album, Conscious Party, which contained the hit single "Tomorrow People" and the number-one single "Tumblin' Down". Their fifth album, One Bright Day, which contains themes of optimism and self-empowerment, was released in 1989. In 2000, they toured worldwide for the release of their live DVD, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers Live (2001). In 1996 they sang the theme song for the animated children's TV series Arthur.