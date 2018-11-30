Benjamin Frith (born 1957 in South Yorkshire) is a British classical pianist.

He was educated at the University of Leeds and graduated with a BA in Music in 1979. Subsequently, he studied under Fanny Waterman and won several awards early in his career, including the Gold Medal at the 1989 Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition in Israel. He also won the Dudley Piano Competition aged only 14. He has appeared with many of the world’s finest orchestras including the Berlin Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony, Polish National Radio, and the BBC Philharmonic. He has worked with many leading conductors such as Zubin Mehta, Antoni Wit, Vasary, Skrowaczewski, Bamert, Atzman and Barry Wordsworth.

His repertoire ranges from Bach to Tippett and includes over 50 concertos. He has recorded all the John Field Piano Concertos and during 2002 numbers 5 & 6 reached the top of the Classical charts and since then has recorded all Field’s Nocturnes for solo piano. His disc of Schumann’s Davidsbundlertänze was chosen as the top recommendation on the Radio 3 “Building a Library” programme. Five of his discs are represented in the Gramophone – Best CD Guide and in response to his recording of the Diabelli Variations, Gramophone critic Richard Osborne wrote “ he possesses a formidable talent both musically and technically. Indeed, I would go as far as to suggest that there has not been a finer Diabelli on record by a young pianist since the classic recording by the twenty eight year old Stephen Kovacevich in 1968”. A recent recording of a selection of Scarlatti Sonatas was described in the BBC Music Magazine as follows “Benjamin Frith is an inspired choice for the fifth disc of the Naxos cycle, a compelling advocate of the piano he transports the music to the new medium, capitalising on the piano’s ability to pick out a strand, shape dynamics and bathe textures in subtle pedalling, without ever misrepresenting Scarlatti – a disc to convert the most die-hard...