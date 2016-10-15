QBoy (born Marcos Jose Brito on 10 October 1978) is a UK-based rapper, producer, DJ, writer and presenter. One of the original few out rappers in hip-hop circa 2001 that became pioneers of the new subgenre colloquially known as "homo hop". QBoy is currently DJ and promoter of popular LGBTQ club night and party 'R & She: The Queens Of Hip-Hop & R&B' which hosts events in London, Berlin and New York City.