Lamriq Abdel, better known as DJ Abdel, is a French DJ and producer playing hip hop, funk and contemporary R&B on major French radio stations.

DJ Abdel became known through his musical participation in the French Canal+ television show Nulle Part Ailleurs as a member of its band. He joined Dee Nasty and the dance troupe "Black Blanc Beur" (also known as B3) in touring. He also collaborated with DJ Cut Killer in forming "Double H Productions" that produced many albums most notably for 113, a French hip hop group with African and Caribbean roots.

He has broadcast music mixes on several French radio stations including on his own daily show on Fun Radio. He DJs in NRJ with a weekly show "Master Mix" and 1-hour weekly show on FG DJ Radio. His musical style is a mix of hip hop, of funk and contemporary R&B.

He wrote the musical parts for the French sitcom H and French animated series Funky Cops.[citation needed] He also took part in writing music materials for films including Zak Fishman’s Gamer, Fabrice Genstal’s La Squale, Thomas Girou's sequel of La Vérité si je mens ! and in 2005 Merzak Allouache's Bab el web.