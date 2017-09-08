Buell KazeeBorn 29 August 1900. Died 31 August 1976
Buell Kazee
1900-08-29
Buell Kazee Biography (Wikipedia)
Buell Kazee (August 29, 1900 - August 31, 1976) was an American country and folk singer. He is considered one of the most successful folk musicians of the 1920s and experienced a career comeback during the American folk music revival of the 1960s due in part to his inclusion on the Anthology of American Folk Music.
Buell Kazee Tracks
John Hardy
The Butcher's Boy
Lady Gay
