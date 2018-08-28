Bowerbirds is an American folk band formed in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2006. The group comprises Philip Moore (vocals, guitar), Beth Tacular (accordion, vocals) and Mark Paulson (violin, vocals). Allmusic writer Stewart Mason places their sound on "the dividing line between the freak folk contingent led by Devendra Banhart and Joanna Newsom and the more straightforward sunshine pop of Lavender Diamond." Their debut album, Hymns for a Dark Horse, released under Burly Time Records in 2007, received favorable reviews from publications such as Pitchfork, Time Out New York and Prefix Magazine.Bowerbirds have toured in support of The Mountain Goats, with John Darnielle referring to the band as his "favorite new band in forever". Their second album, Upper Air, was released July 7, 2009. The band released The Clearing on March 6, 2012.