Hank CochranNashville singer and songwriter. Born 2 August 1935. Died 15 July 2010
Garland Perry "Hank" Cochran (August 2, 1935 – July 15, 2010) was an American country music singer and songwriter. Starting during the 1960s, Cochran was a prolific songwriter in the genre, including major hits by Patsy Cline, Ray Price, Eddy Arnold and others. Cochran was also a recording artist between 1962 and 1980, scoring seven times on the Billboard country music charts, with his greatest solo success being the No. 20 "Sally Was a Good Old Girl." In 2014, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Sally Was A Good Girl
Sally Was A Good Girl
Why Can't She Be You
Why Can't She Be You
Ain't Life Hell
Ain't Life Hell
I'm Ready
I'm Ready
Uphill All The Way
Uphill All The Way
Livin For A Song
Livin For A Song
Tootsie's Orchid Lounge
Tootsie's Orchid Lounge
