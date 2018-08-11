Out of Karma is an English rock band formed in Leicester, UK. The group consists of Joseph Macwan on vocals and rhythm guitar, Chris Topham on lead guitar and backing vocals, Malcolm D’Sa on drums, Ameer Hosseinbucus on percussion and backing vocals, Katherine Friedmann on saxophone and keyboards and Suraj Kika on bass (formerly of Nancy Reverb).

Described as a blend of Indie Rock and Reggae, the band’s first single "Hero" was well received and appeared on the "Brown Punk" record label created by Tricky of Massive Attack and Chris Blackwell of Palm Pictures/Island Records. Jazzie B of Soul II Soul said Joseph Macwan and Out of Karma created "Great new music".

In September 2017, Out of Karma released 'This Life' - a single and video single which is also the title track of an EP and album the band is working on due for release in mid 2018.

In May 2018, the band released a video single for 'Gunshot', a re-worked and re-released track from the 'This Life EP' (due for release in summer 2018). The video reflects current events in the war in Syria and was released in protest of the continual international bombing of the now war torn nation. Singer songwriter Joseph Macwan described the song as portraying "the vile nature of 'Gunshot' in all it's manifestations, whether it be in the streets of Palestine, Syria, West Virginia, London, Compton, Kingston...". The band are releasing a video for every track on the EP to create a visual representation of the story that 'This Life' tells.