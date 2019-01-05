Fernande DecruckBorn 25 December 1896. Died 6 August 1954
Fernande Decruck
1896-12-25
Fernande Decruck Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernande Decruck (née Breilh) (25 December 1896 – 6 August 1954) was a French composer who composed over 40 works for the saxophone. Most well-known is her Sonata in C sharp minor for alto saxophone or viola, dedicated to Marcel Mule.
Fernande Decruck Tracks
Saxophone Sonata in C sharp minor: I. Très modéré
