Mother’s Finest
Mother’s Finest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b38a145-7137-4c61-8d04-89ade521a6fc
Mother’s Finest Biography (Wikipedia)
Mother's Finest is an American funk rock band founded in Atlanta, Georgia, by the vocal duo of Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy and Glenn "Doc" Murdock in 1970 when the pair met up with guitarist Gary "Moses Mo" Moore and bassist Jerry "Wyzard" Seay. Their music is a blend of funky rhythms, heavy rock guitars and expressive soul/R&B-style vocals.
The group charted with the singles "Fire" (No. 93 Pop Singles), "Baby Love" (No. 79 Black Singles, No. 58 Pop Singles), "Don't Wanna Come Back" (No. 54 Black Singles), "Love Changes" (No. 26 Black Singles), and "Piece of the Rock" in the mid- to late 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mother’s Finest Tracks
Sort by
Baby Love
Mother’s Finest
Baby Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Love
Last played on
Piece of the Rock
Mother’s Finest
Piece of the Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piece of the Rock
Last played on
Mickey's Monkey
Mother’s Finest
Mickey's Monkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mickey's Monkey
Last played on
Disco Dis Way, Disco Dat Way
Mother’s Finest
Disco Dis Way, Disco Dat Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disco Dis Way, Disco Dat Way
Last played on
Mother’s Finest Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist