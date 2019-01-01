Char AvellLondon based singer songwriter
Char Avell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p045315t.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b3886de-7eeb-4509-8fd1-f5c2f1cf0682
Char Avell Performances & Interviews
In The Limelight: Char Avell 2016-05-12 Kan D Man & DJ Limelight put Char Avell 'In The Limelight' where he displays some of his best impersonations...including Ronan Keating!!
In The Limelight: Char Avell
Char Avell Tracks
Ghetto Refix
Ramee, Junai Kaden, Mumzy Stranger, Tasha Tah & Char Avell
Judge If You Want
Char Avell
Money On My Mind
Char Avell
Waiting
Char Avell
Won't Leave (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Char Avell
You And I (Radio)
Char Avell
You And I
Char Avell
