Michael HendersonUS jazz/funk bassist. Born 7 July 1951
Michael Henderson
1951-07-07
Michael Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Henderson (born July 7, 1951) is an American bass guitarist and vocalist best known for his bass playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, on early fusion albums such as Jack Johnson, Live-Evil, and Agharta, as well as series of R&B/soul hits, particularly the Norman Connors produced hit, You Are My Starship in 1976 and other songs in the mid to late 1970s.
Michael Henderson Tracks
Am I Special
Michael Henderson
Am I Special
Am I Special
Last played on
Whip It
Michael Henderson
Whip It
Whip It
Last played on
Ask The Lonely
Michael Henderson
Ask The Lonely
Ask The Lonely
Last played on
Wide Receiver
Michael Henderson
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Last played on
Be My Girl
Michael Henderson
Be My Girl
Be My Girl
Last played on
In The Night Time
Michael Henderson
In The Night Time
In The Night Time
Last played on
It's About That Time (Cellar Door, 17 Dec 1970, 2nd Set)
John McLaughlin
It's About That Time (Cellar Door, 17 Dec 1970, 2nd Set)
It's About That Time (Cellar Door, 17 Dec 1970, 2nd Set)
Last played on
I Don't Need Nobody Else
Michael Henderson
I Don't Need Nobody Else
I Don't Need Nobody Else
Last played on
Take Me I'm Yours
Michael Henderson
Take Me I'm Yours
Take Me I'm Yours
Last played on
