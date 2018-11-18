Michael Henderson (born July 7, 1951) is an American bass guitarist and vocalist best known for his bass playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, on early fusion albums such as Jack Johnson, Live-Evil, and Agharta, as well as series of R&B/soul hits, particularly the Norman Connors produced hit, You Are My Starship in 1976 and other songs in the mid to late 1970s.