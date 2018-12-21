Rob IckesBorn 1967
Rob Ickes is a Grammy winning dobro (resonator guitar) player. A Northern California native (born 1967), Rob Ickes [rhymes with "bikes"] moved to Nashville in 1992 and joined the contemporary bluegrass band Blue Highway as a founding member in 1994. In addition to his work with Blue Highway, he also regularly performs with Three Ring Circle and his own jazz trio.
