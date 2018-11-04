Nella DoddsBorn 25 January 1950
Nella Dodds
Nella Dodds Biography (Wikipedia)
Nella Dodds is an American soul singer and actress. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she recorded six released singles for Wand records between 1964 and 1966. Her records are popular on the Northern Soul scene.
Nella Dodds Tracks
First Date
Nella Dodds
First Date
First Date
Come Back Baby
Nella Dodds
Come Back Baby
Come Back Baby
Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers
Nella Dodds
Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers
Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers
