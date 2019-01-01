dredgFormed 1993
dredg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b2f87f6-db90-464e-a27a-deb4f7219e90
dredg Biography (Wikipedia)
Dredg (stylized as dredg) is an American rock band formed in 1993 in Los Gatos, California. The band consists of vocalist Gavin Hayes, guitarist Mark Engles, bassist Drew Roulette and drummer and pianist Dino Campanella.
The band established themselves in the indie scene with their 1998 release of the concept album Leitmotif, landing them a deal with Interscope Records. Dredg released El Cielo in 2002, Catch Without Arms in 2005, The Pariah, the Parrot, the Delusion in 2009, and Chuckles and Mr. Squeezy in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
dredg Tracks
Sort by
dredg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist