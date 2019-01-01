Dredg (stylized as dredg) is an American rock band formed in 1993 in Los Gatos, California. The band consists of vocalist Gavin Hayes, guitarist Mark Engles, bassist Drew Roulette and drummer and pianist Dino Campanella.

The band established themselves in the indie scene with their 1998 release of the concept album Leitmotif, landing them a deal with Interscope Records. Dredg released El Cielo in 2002, Catch Without Arms in 2005, The Pariah, the Parrot, the Delusion in 2009, and Chuckles and Mr. Squeezy in 2011.