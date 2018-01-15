AkinyeleBorn 1970
Akinyele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b2f82b2-c096-43cd-9c6e-c170b9763afa
Akinyele Biography (Wikipedia)
Akinyele Adams (born September 14, 1970), better known by the mononym Akinyele, is an American rapper known for his sexually explicit lyrics, including his 1996 underground radio hit "Put It in Your Mouth". He appeared on "Live at the Barbeque" off of Main Source's 1991 album Breaking Atoms. His first album, Vagina Diner, was released in 1993. In 2001, he released Anakonda.
He is also listed as the composer for Swizz Beatz's 2007 singles "Money in the Bank" and "One Man Band Man".
He is of Panamanian and Costa Rican descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akinyele Tracks
Sort by
Live At The BBQ
Main Source
Live At The BBQ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
Live At The BBQ
Last played on
Akinyele Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist