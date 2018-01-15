Akinyele Adams (born September 14, 1970), better known by the mononym Akinyele, is an American rapper known for his sexually explicit lyrics, including his 1996 underground radio hit "Put It in Your Mouth". He appeared on "Live at the Barbeque" off of Main Source's 1991 album Breaking Atoms. His first album, Vagina Diner, was released in 1993. In 2001, he released Anakonda.

He is also listed as the composer for Swizz Beatz's 2007 singles "Money in the Bank" and "One Man Band Man".

He is of Panamanian and Costa Rican descent.