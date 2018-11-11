Narvel FeltsCountry singer. Born 11 November 1938
Narvel Felts
1938-11-11
Narvel Felts Biography (Wikipedia)
Narvel Felts (born November 11, 1938 in Keiser, Arkansas) is an American country music, rockabilly singer. Known for his soaring tenor and high falsetto, Felts enjoyed his greatest success during the 1970s, most famously 1975's "Reconsider Me".
Narvel Felts Tracks
Everything I Taught Her Was Bad
Hey Lady
Foggy Misty Morning
86 Miles
Lonely Teardrops
Mountain Of Love
