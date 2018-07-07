Young Rebel Set
Young Rebel Set were an English Indie Rock band from the North East of England. They formed in Stockton-on-Tees in 2007.
The band consisted of Matthew Chipchase (vocals and acoustic), Luke Evans (drums), Mark Evans (electric guitar), Andrew Parmley (electric guitar) and Chris Parmley (bass). They have been classed as "life affirming graft rock" by the NME.[citation needed] They take inspiration from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Dire Straits and The Pogues.
The Lash Of The Whip
Unforgiven
Yesca And The Fear
Tuned Transmission
Velvet Morning
Won't Get Up Again
Red Bricks
Lion's Mouth
Red Bricks Maida Vale Session
Borders
If I Was
Measure Of A Man
