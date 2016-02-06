Chris QuilalaJesus Culture. Born 22 November 1982
Chris Quilala
1982-11-22
Chris Quilala Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Mark Quilala (born November 22, 1982) is an American Christian musician and worship leader, with the Jesus Culture band, who primarily plays Christian pop and contemporary worship music.
Chris Quilala Tracks
Fierce
Jesus Culture
Fierce
Fierce
