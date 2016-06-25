Eddie RambeauBorn 30 June 1943
1943-06-30
Eddie Rambeau Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Rambeau (born Edward Cletus Fluri; 30 June 1943, Hazleton, Pennsylvania) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor.
Eddie Rambeau Tracks
My Name Is Mud
My Name Is Mud
My Name Is Mud
Come Closer
Come Closer
Come Closer
