Jerry HahnPost-bop jazz artist. Born 21 September 1940
Jerry Hahn
1940-09-21
Jerry Hahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Hahn (born September 21, 1940, Alma, Nebraska) is an American jazz guitarist.
Hahn studied at Wichita State University, then moved to [San Francisco in 1962, where he played with John Handy (1964–66). He toured with the 5th Dimension in 1968 and worked with Gary Burton from 1968–69. In addition to recording his own album in 1967, he led the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a country-blues jazz-rock ensemble, in 1970. Later in the decade he became a teacher at Wichita State and performed less until 1986, when he moved to Portland, Oregon. He played locally and taught at Portland State University. The Jerry Hahn Method for Jazz Guitar was published by Mel Bay Publications in 2003.
