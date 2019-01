Wovenhand (also stylized Woven Hand) is an alternative country band from Denver, Colorado led by former 16 Horsepower frontman David Eugene Edwards. Wovenhand's music combines influences from Southern Gothic music, old-time music, folk music, gospel music, and rock and roll, among other genres and styles of music. Conceptually and lyrically, Wovenhand reflects Edwards' strong Christian faith.[citation needed]

