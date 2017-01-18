WovenhandFormed 2001
Wovenhand
2001
Wovenhand Biography (Wikipedia)
Wovenhand (also stylized Woven Hand) is an alternative country band from Denver, Colorado led by former 16 Horsepower frontman David Eugene Edwards. Wovenhand's music combines influences from Southern Gothic music, old-time music, folk music, gospel music, and rock and roll, among other genres and styles of music. Conceptually and lyrically, Wovenhand reflects Edwards' strong Christian faith.[citation needed]
May
2019
Wovenhand, All Them Witches, Om, Kadavar, Witch, Earthless, Colour Haze, Stoned Jesus, Mondo Generator, Naxatras, The Devil and the Almighty Blues, We Hunt Buffalo, Elephant Tree, Wiegedood, Sabbath Assembly, Jaye Jayle, Messa, The Great Electric Quest, High Fighter, Hhy and the Macumbas, DVNE (UK), Salem's Bend and High Reeper
Desertfest, London, UK
