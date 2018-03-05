KSIUK comedian & rapper Olajide Olatunji (KSIOlajideBT). Born 19 June 1993
KSI
1993-06-19
KSI Biography (Wikipedia)
Olajide William "JJ" Olatunji (born 19 June 1993), better known as KSI (shortened from his online alias KSIOlajideBT), is a British YouTube personality, internet celebrity, comedian, actor, rapper and white-collar boxer. After establishing himself on his YouTube channel, which, as of November 2018, has more than four billion video views and more than 19 million subscribers to make it the 65th most subscribed channel on YouTube, he has also become well known for his music. KSI released his debut extended play, Keep Up, in 2016, reaching number one on the UK R&B Albums Chart as well as charting in several other countries.
KSI Tracks
Smoke & Mirrors (feat. Tiggs da Author, Lunar C & Nick Brewer)
KSI
Smoke & Mirrors (feat. Tiggs da Author, Lunar C & Nick Brewer)
Smoke & Mirrors (feat. Tiggs da Author, Lunar C & Nick Brewer)
Transforming
KSI
Transforming
Transforming
Jump Around
Waka Flocka Flame
Jump Around
Jump Around
Keep Up (feat. Jme)
KSI
Keep Up (feat. Jme)
Keep Up (feat. Jme)
Friends With Benefits
KSI
Friends With Benefits
Friends With Benefits
