Leonard FeatherBorn 13 September 1914. Died 22 September 1994
Leonard Feather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b1f4382-fc71-435e-8ed7-e41ad8014b22
Leonard Feather Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Geoffrey Feather (13 September 1914 – 22 September 1994) was a British-born jazz pianist, composer, and producer who was best known for his music journalism and other writing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leonard Feather Tracks
Sort by
Blues Montage
Langston Hughes
Blues Montage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Montage
Last played on
Blues Montage (feat. Leonard Feather)
Langston Hughes
Blues Montage (feat. Leonard Feather)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Montage (feat. Leonard Feather)
Last played on
You're Crying
Quincy Jones
You're Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
You're Crying
Last played on
Leonard Feather Links
Back to artist