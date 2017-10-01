The Vows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b1e586e-5208-4975-a1b6-c5730431a6e5
The Vows Tracks
Sort by
Tell Me
The Vows
Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me
Last played on
My Baby Changes Like The Weather
The Vows
My Baby Changes Like The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby Changes Like The Weather
Last played on
The Vows Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist