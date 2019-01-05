Mercury Rev
1989
Mercury Rev Biography (Wikipedia)
Mercury Rev is an American indie rock band formed in 1989 in Buffalo, New York. Original personnel were David Baker (vocals), Jonathan Donahue (vocals, guitars), Sean Mackowiak, known as "Grasshopper" (guitars, clarinet), Suzanne Thorpe (flute), Dave Fridmann (bass) and Jimy Chambers (drums).
Mercury Rev Performances & Interviews
ATL Remembers... Mercury Rev at The Limelight
Across The Line looks back at a seminal 1999 gig in Belfast.
ATL Remembers... Mercury Rev at The Limelight
Mercury Rev speak to Mark Radcliffe
Jonathan and Grasshopper from Mercury Rev speak to Mark Radcliffe about the group's new album The Light In You, their first for seven years.
Mercury Rev speak to Mark Radcliffe
Mercury Rev Tracks
Sermon
Mercury Rev
Sermon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Sermon
Last played on
Sermon (feat. Margo Price)
Mercury Rev
Sermon (feat. Margo Price)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v5zw1.jpglink
Sermon (feat. Margo Price)
Last played on
In A Funny Way
Mercury Rev
In A Funny Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
In A Funny Way
Last played on
Opus 40
Mercury Rev
Opus 40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Opus 40
Last played on
The Funny Bird (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
Mercury Rev
The Funny Bird (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp
Mercury Rev
Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp
Last played on
Goddess On A Hiway
Mercury Rev
Goddess On A Hiway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kjv9k.jpglink
Goddess On A Hiway
Last played on
Holes
Mercury Rev
Holes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Holes
Last played on
Isolation (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
Mercury Rev
Isolation (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Hudson Line (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
Mercury Rev
Hudson Line (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Holes (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
Mercury Rev
Holes (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Holes (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
Endlessly (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
Mercury Rev
Endlessly (Radio 1 Session, 24 Oct 1998)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Syringe Mouth (Radio 1 Session, 27 Aug 1991)
Mercury Rev
Syringe Mouth (Radio 1 Session, 27 Aug 1991)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Coney Island Cyclone (Radio 1 Session, 27 Aug 1991)
Mercury Rev
Coney Island Cyclone (Radio 1 Session, 27 Aug 1991)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
The Dark Is Rising
Mercury Rev
The Dark Is Rising
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
The Dark Is Rising
Last played on
Autumn's In The Air
Mercury Rev
Autumn's In The Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Autumn's In The Air
Last played on
The Queen Of Swans (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
Mercury Rev
The Queen Of Swans (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Diamonds
Mercury Rev
Diamonds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcb.jpglink
Diamonds
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ab6n5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T05:00:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zh9zl.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
21:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1999
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezmbj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1999-06-25T05:00:37
25
Jun
1999
Glastonbury: 1999
Worthy Farm, Pilton
