Ray SawyerBorn 1 February 1937. Died 31 December 2019
Ray Sawyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b1c7bf0-a304-4780-89a5-f0187619d989
Ray Sawyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Sawyer (February 1, 1937 – December 31, 2018) was an American singer and vocalist with the 1970s rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show. Though primarily a backing vocalist and occasional percussionist on congas or maracas, he sang lead on their hit song "The Cover of Rolling Stone" and was a recognizable presence in the band owing to the eyepatch and cowboy hat he wore. He was also the uncle of the vocalist of Wild Fire, Zack Sawyer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Sawyer Tracks
Sort by
Rockin` Satellite
Ray Sawyer
Rockin` Satellite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin` Satellite
Last played on
Captain
Ray Sawyer
Captain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain
Last played on
Ray Sawyer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist