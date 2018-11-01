Buffy Sainte-MarieBorn 20 February 1941
Buffy Sainte-Marie, OC (born Beverly Sainte-Marie, February 20, 1941) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, musician, composer, visual artist, educator, pacifist, and social activist. Throughout her career in all of these areas, her work has focused on issues of indigenous peoples of the Americas. Her singing and writing repertoire also includes subjects of love, war, religion, and mysticism.
In 1997, she founded the Cradleboard Teaching Project, an educational curriculum devoted to better understanding Native Americans. She has won recognition and many awards and honours for both her music and her work in education and social activism.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buffy Sainte-Marie Tracks
I'm Gonna Be A Country Girl Again
Buffy Sainte-Marie
I'm Gonna Be A Country Girl Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
I'm Gonna Be A Country Girl Again
Last played on
Soldier Blue
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Soldier Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Soldier Blue
Last played on
The Big Ones Get Away
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Big Ones Get Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
The Big Ones Get Away
Last played on
The Universal Soldier
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Universal Soldier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
The Universal Soldier
Last played on
Eyes Of Amber
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Eyes Of Amber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Eyes Of Amber
Last played on
Carry It On
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Carry It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Carry It On
Last played on
God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot
Buffy Sainte-Marie
God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot
Last played on
He Lived Alone In Town
Buffy Sainte-Marie
He Lived Alone In Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
He Lived Alone In Town
Last played on
Now That The Buffalo's Gone
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Now That The Buffalo's Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Now That The Buffalo's Gone
Last played on
The War Racket
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The War Racket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
The War Racket
Last played on
Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee
Last played on
You Got to Run (Spirit of the Wind)
Buffy Sainte-Marie
You Got to Run (Spirit of the Wind)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
You Got to Run (Spirit of the Wind)
Last played on
Song To a Seagull
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Song To a Seagull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Song To a Seagull
Last played on
Summer Boy
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Summer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Summer Boy
Last played on
Song of the French Partisan
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Song of the French Partisan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Song of the French Partisan
Last played on
The Dream Tree
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Dream Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
The Dream Tree
Last played on
Sweet America
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Sweet America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Sweet America
Last played on
Until It's Time For You To Go
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Until It's Time For You To Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Helpless
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Helpless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Helpless
Last played on
The Angel
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
The Angel
Last played on
Poppies
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Poppies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5p.jpglink
Poppies
Last played on
