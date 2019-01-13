Diablo is a Finnish melodic death metal band, formed in 1995 as Diablo Brothers. The band cite Testament, Slayer, Metallica, Megadeth, Opeth, Death, and Meshuggah as influences, but influence from several Gothenburg bands, including Dark Tranquillity, Hypocrisy, and In Flames, is also evident in their music. Their fourth album, Mimic47, was released in January 2006, and reached No. 1 on the Finnish music charts. On May 14, 2008, Diablo released their 5th studio album, Icaros. It reached No. 2 on the Finnish music charts.

Sakara Records website informs that Diablo is currently working on a new album. Article was last updated on 8.3.2013.

Vocalist Rainer Nygård confirms the release of their new album "Silvër Horizon" on a video uploaded by the Metal Festival Nummirock on Facebook. Nygård speaks in Finnish and states that the album will be released on fall of 2015.