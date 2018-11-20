Richard van AllanOperatic bass-baritone. Born 28 May 1935. Died 4 December 2008
Richard van Allan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1935-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b17074e-3238-4d4d-9927-564646c760ab
Richard van Allan Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Van Allan CBE (28 May 1935 – 4 December 2008) was a versatile British operatic bass singer who had a lengthy career.
He sang varied repertoire at Covent Garden and English National Opera, as well as at numerous important houses worldwide. With his distinctive profile and memorable stage presence, he made a powerful impression in many roles, from Wagner, Verdi and Mozart, to Gilbert and Sullivan. The Times wrote that he embodied "all the virtues that make the complete artist – vocal beauty and technique, musicianship, language, dramatic ability, stylistic authority".
Richard van Allan Tracks
Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte: Soave Sia Il Vento
Janet Baker
Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte: Soave Sia Il Vento
Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte: Soave Sia Il Vento
When a felon's not engaged in his employment (The Pirates of Penzance)
Richard van Allan
When a felon's not engaged in his employment (The Pirates of Penzance)
When a felon's not engaged in his employment (The Pirates of Penzance)
A te, ciel nation (I vespri siciliani)
Giuseppe Verdi
A te, ciel nation (I vespri siciliani)
A te, ciel nation (I vespri siciliani)
Cosi Fan Tutte, Ossia La Scuola Degli Amanti K.588 - Act 1, no.10; Soave sia il vento [trio]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi Fan Tutte, Ossia La Scuola Degli Amanti K.588 - Act 1, no.10; Soave sia il vento [trio]
Cosi Fan Tutte, Ossia La Scuola Degli Amanti K.588 - Act 1, no.10; Soave sia il vento [trio]
Soave sia il vento from Cosi fan Tutti
Montserrat Caballé
Soave sia il vento from Cosi fan Tutti
Soave sia il vento from Cosi fan Tutti
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
Welsh National Opera Chorus, Sir Arthur Sullivan, English National Opera Orchestra, Sir Charles Mackerras, Richard van Allan, Richard Suart & Nicholas Folwell
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Royal Opera House Chorus, Giuseppe Verdi, Plácido Domingo, Martina Arroyo, Reri Grist, Piero Cappuccilli, Gwynne Howell, Richard van Allan, Philharmonia Orchestra & Riccardo Muti
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Soave sia il vento, from Cosi fan Tutte
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento, from Cosi fan Tutte
Soave sia il vento, from Cosi fan Tutte
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edgrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-26T04:28:03
26
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3cv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-05T04:28:03
5
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5n5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-21T04:28:03
21
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er2rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-15T04:28:03
15
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqz3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-27T04:28:03
27
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
