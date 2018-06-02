VargPagan metal band from Coburg, Germany. Formed 2004
Varg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b142abf-d2e1-46b8-a3aa-1b7dbe981d77
Varg Biography (Wikipedia)
Varg is a German metal band from Coburg, Bavaria.
The band's name means "wolf" in Swedish. Their songs deal mainly with paganism and Nordic mythology.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Varg Tracks
Sort by
Shadows Show Violet
Varg & Croatian Amor, Varg & Croatian Amor
Shadows Show Violet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows Show Violet
Last played on
Varg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist