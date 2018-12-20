Peter LodahlBorn 7 January 1974
Peter Lodahl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b127a24-bbb0-45bf-bfca-3d43752a49eb
Peter Lodahl Tracks
Sort by
Three melodies with texts by J.P.Contamine de La Tour
Erik Satie
Three melodies with texts by J.P.Contamine de La Tour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Three melodies with texts by J.P.Contamine de La Tour
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Das Liebesverbot - Act II
Richard Wagner
Das Liebesverbot - Act II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Das Liebesverbot - Act II
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist