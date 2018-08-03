Boots RandolphBorn 3 June 1926. Died 3 July 2007
1926-06-03
Homer Louis "Boots" Randolph III (June 3, 1927 – July 3, 2007) was an American musician best known for his 1963 saxophone hit "Yakety Sax" (which became Benny Hill's signature tune). Randolph was a major part of the "Nashville sound" for most of his professional career.
Yakety Sax
Yakety Sax
The Happy Whistler
The Happy Whistler
Greenback Dollar
Greenback Dollar
Benny Hill Theme
Benny Hill Theme
