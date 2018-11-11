Onzy MatthewsBorn 15 January 1930. Died 13 November 1997
Onzy Matthews
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b102049-c246-4295-8f3d-5737e06a786d
Onzy Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Onzy Durrett Matthews, Jr. (January 15, 1930 – November 13, 1997) was an American jazz pianist, singer, arranger and composer as well as a television and movie actor. He is best known for the big band arrangements done for the Lou Rawls albums Black and Blue and Tobacco Road, as well as arrangements for several of Ray Charles' 1960s releases. He had his own big band for many years and recorded numerous tracks for Capitol Records, including two albums released under his own name. He later had a close relationship with the Duke Ellington orchestra, working as a pianist, arranger and conductor through the late 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Onzy Matthews Tracks
Sort by
I Should Care
Onzy Matthews
I Should Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Should Care
Last played on
I Cover The Waterfrnt
Richard Holmes & Onzy Matthews
I Cover The Waterfrnt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cover The Waterfrnt
Performer
Last played on
Satin Doll
Onzy Matthews
Satin Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satin Doll
Last played on
Flamingo
Onzy Matthews
Flamingo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flamingo
Last played on
Blues Non Stop
Onzy Matthews
Blues Non Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Non Stop
Last played on
Onzy Matthews Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist