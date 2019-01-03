Spearmint are a London-based indie pop band, founded in 1995 by Shirley Lee. The group has received coverage in the NME, Time Out, Melody Maker and Uncut magazines.

The original lineup included founder Shirley Lee (guitar and lead vocals), Simon Calnan "keyboard and backing vocals), Ronan Larvor (drums), and Martin Talbot (bass guitar). When Talbot left he was replaced with James Parsons, who was later replaced by Andy Lewis.[citation needed] Forming their own record label (which they named hitBack), the group released their earliest songs as vinyl white labels.

The band were referenced in the film (500) Days of Summer wherein Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character states “It pains me we live in a world where nobody's heard of Spearmint.”