Unicorn KidBorn 5 November 1991
Unicorn Kid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5s8.jpg
1991-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b0b360a-f43b-48d7-9ba6-1d1aca83b7b5
Unicorn Kid Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Sabin, formerly known as Unicorn Kid, is a Scottish electronic music/chip music composer and musician from Edinburgh, educated at Leith Academy. When asked about the name of the act, Sabin states "There’s no real story behind the name, it just kind of came about and fitted in with the fun, magical nature of the music." Sabin has had a number of BBC Radio 1 appearances including an early live session on the Vic Galloway BBC Radio 1 show and a BBC Maida Vale Studios session for Rob da Bank. In September 2014, he called it quits for Unicorn Kid to pursue a different alias that is yet to be announced.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Unicorn Kid Tracks
Sort by
Boys Of Paradise
Unicorn Kid
Boys Of Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btp98.jpglink
Boys Of Paradise
Last played on
All I Want
Unicorn Kid
All I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
All I Want
Last played on
Wild Life (Nu:Tone Remix)
Unicorn Kid
Wild Life (Nu:Tone Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Wild Life (Nu:Tone Remix)
Last played on
Feel so Real
Unicorn Kid
Feel so Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Feel so Real
Last played on
Need U (Willy Joy Edit)
Unicorn Kid
Need U (Willy Joy Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Need U (Willy Joy Edit)
Last played on
Unicorn Kid Mini Mix
Unicorn Kid
Unicorn Kid Mini Mix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Need U
Unicorn Kid
Need U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Need U
Last played on
Lion Hat
Unicorn Kid
Lion Hat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Lion Hat
Last played on
Pure Space
Unicorn Kid
Pure Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Pure Space
Last played on
True Love Fantasy
Unicorn Kid
True Love Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv8nn.jpglink
True Love Fantasy
Last played on
True Love Fantasy (Festive Festival 2011)
Unicorn Kid
True Love Fantasy (Festive Festival 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Feel So Real (Festive Festival 2011)
Unicorn Kid
Feel So Real (Festive Festival 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Just Don't Open Your Eyes Yet (Festive Festival 2011)
Unicorn Kid
Just Don't Open Your Eyes Yet (Festive Festival 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Untitled
Unicorn Kid
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5s8.jpglink
Untitled
Last played on
Similar Artists
Back to artist