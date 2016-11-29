Oliver Sabin, formerly known as Unicorn Kid, is a Scottish electronic music/chip music composer and musician from Edinburgh, educated at Leith Academy. When asked about the name of the act, Sabin states "There’s no real story behind the name, it just kind of came about and fitted in with the fun, magical nature of the music." Sabin has had a number of BBC Radio 1 appearances including an early live session on the Vic Galloway BBC Radio 1 show and a BBC Maida Vale Studios session for Rob da Bank. In September 2014, he called it quits for Unicorn Kid to pursue a different alias that is yet to be announced.