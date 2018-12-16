Bonnie “Prince” BillyBorn 24 December 1970
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhc6.jpg
1970-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b0a63b2-b8e8-490e-b724-1d30cb5edfe3
Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Oldham (born January 15, 1970), better known by the stage name Bonnie "Prince" Billy, is an American singer-songwriter and actor. From 1993 to 1997, he performed and recorded under variations of the Palace name, including the Palace Brothers, Palace Songs, and Palace Music. After releasing material under his own name, he adopted the Bonnie "Prince" Billy name for the majority of his output since 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Cursed Sleep
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Cursed Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Cursed Sleep
Last played on
I See a Darkness
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
I See a Darkness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
I See a Darkness
Last played on
Another Day of Dread (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Another Day of Dread (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
O Let It Be (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
O Let It Be (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Stablemate (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Stablemate (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
What's Wrong With A Zoo (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
What's Wrong With A Zoo (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 2 Feb 1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Blueberry Jam
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Blueberry Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Blueberry Jam
Last played on
Hard Life
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Hard Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Hard Life
Last played on
The Bridge
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
The Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
The Bridge
Last played on
May Life Throw You A Pleasant Curve
Bitchin Bajas
May Life Throw You A Pleasant Curve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
May Life Throw You A Pleasant Curve
Last played on
The Brute Choir
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
The Brute Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
The Brute Choir
Last played on
Dark Eyes
Dawn Landes
Dark Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br116.jpglink
Dark Eyes
Last played on
Gulf Shores
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Gulf Shores
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Gulf Shores
Last played on
I Am A Cinematographer
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
I Am A Cinematographer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
I Am A Cinematographer
Last played on
For Every Field There's A Mole
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
For Every Field There's A Mole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
For Every Field There's A Mole
Last played on
Raining In Darling
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Raining In Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Raining In Darling
Last played on
Some Of Us Fly
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Some Of Us Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Some Of Us Fly
Last played on
If I Could Only Fly
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
If I Could Only Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
If I Could Only Fly
Last played on
The Worlds Greatest
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
The Worlds Greatest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
The Worlds Greatest
Last played on
Wallins Creek Girls
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Wallins Creek Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Wallins Creek Girls
Last played on
Roses in the Winter
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Roses in the Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Roses in the Winter
Last played on
I Am What I Am
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
I Am What I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
I Am What I Am
Last played on
No Time To Cry
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
No Time To Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
No Time To Cry
Last played on
Mama Tried (feat. Oscar Lee Riley Parsons)
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Mama Tried (feat. Oscar Lee Riley Parsons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Mama Tried (feat. Oscar Lee Riley Parsons)
Featured Artist
Last played on
That's The Way Love Goes
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
That's The Way Love Goes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Agnes, Queen of Sorrow
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Agnes, Queen of Sorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Agnes, Queen of Sorrow
Last played on
Buried Treasure
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Buried Treasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Buried Treasure
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist