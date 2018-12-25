John Tavener20th century composer. Born 28 January 1944. Died 12 November 2013
John Tavener Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Kenneth Tavener (28 January 1944 – 12 November 2013) was an English composer, known for his extensive output of religious works, including The Protecting Veil, Song for Athene and The Lamb.
Tavener first came to prominence with his cantata The Whale, premiered in 1968. Then aged 24, he was described by The Guardian as "the musical discovery of the year", while The Times said he was "among the very best creative talents of his generation." During his career he became one of the best known and popular composers of his generation, most particularly for The Protecting Veil, which as recorded by cellist Steven Isserlis became a bestselling album, and Song for Athene which was sung at the funeral of Princess Diana. The Lamb featured in the soundtrack for Paolo Sorrentino's film The Great Beauty. Tavener was knighted in 2000 for his services to music and won an Ivor Novello Award.
The Lamb
The Lamb
The Lamb
Chant for Solo Cello
The Lamb
Annunciation
The Lamb
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
Funeral Ikos (The Greek funeral sentences) for chorus
The Hidden Treasure
Vespers Hymn: O Lux Beata Trinitas
'Mother of God, here I stand' (Veil of the Temple)
Hymn to the Mother of God
A Hymn to the Mother of God
Eternitys Sunrise (extract)
Love bade me welcome
Chant
The Lamb
The Whale: The Prayer
Ikon of Joy and Sorrow
God Is With Us
Thrinos
Eternity's Sunrise
Svyati (O Holy One)
Song for Athene
To a Child Dancing in the Wind
The Protecting Veil: Movement. 1
The Whale
Ex Maria Virgine
God is with us
The Lamb
A Buddhist Miniature
The Lamb
Song for Athene
Requiem Fragments
The Martyrdom of Saint Stephen
Song for Athene
The Protecting Veil (Part 8)
The Lamb
Song for Athene
Song for Athene
Mother of God, Here I Stand
Diodia for String Quartet: Solemn
Children Of Men (2006) - Fragments of a Prayer
Dhyana (A song for Nicola, for violin and strings)
