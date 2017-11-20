Alexander Paul Rudd (born 1981) is an English award-winning composer, songwriter and conductor working in film, television, theatre and the concert hall.

At the age of 16, Rudd won the National Young Composer of the Year Award. He is a Fulbright Scholar and studied at Trinity College of Music and the University of Southern California. In 2009, Rudd received a UK Film Council Award, enabling him to work and study in Los Angeles. His mentor is American composer and songwriter Randy Newman.