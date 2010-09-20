Ladies of the CanyonFormed 2006
Ladies of the Canyon
2006
Ladies of the Canyon is a Canadian band from Montreal, Quebec composed of Tara Martin, Maia Davies, Jasmine Bleile and Anna Ruddick. Their sound encompasses a melding of influences, such as roots, rock, country, and Americana. The group has released two albums.
