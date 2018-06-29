Alan BoothPianist. Died 1996
Alan Booth
The Ballad of Joe Hill
Earl Robinson
There is a balm in Gilead
Trad.
Goin Home (arr. Fisher)
Antonín Dvořák
All Through The Night
Paul Robeson
O Isis und Osiris (from The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
On My Journey: Mount Zion
Traditional Spiritual, Paul Robeson & Alan Booth
Performer
Going Home
Antonín Dvořák
