Real McCoy is a German Eurodance and Pop music project that was internationally successful throughout the 1990s with the hit singles "Another Night", "Automatic Lover (Call for Love)", "Run Away," "Love & Devotion," "Come and Get Your Love", "One More Time" and the multi-platinum album Another Night.

