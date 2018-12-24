Real McCoyGerman dance band, previously known as M.C. Sar & The Real McCoy. Formed 1989
Real McCoy
1989
Real McCoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Real McCoy is a German Eurodance and Pop music project that was internationally successful throughout the 1990s with the hit singles "Another Night", "Automatic Lover (Call for Love)", "Run Away," "Love & Devotion," "Come and Get Your Love", "One More Time" and the multi-platinum album Another Night.
Real McCoy Tracks
Another Night
Real McCoy
Another Night
Another Night
Last played on
Another Night
M.C. Sar
Another Night
Another Night
Last played on
The Real McCoy (Theme)
Real McCoy
The Real McCoy (Theme)
The Real McCoy (Theme)
Last played on
Run Away
Real McCoy
Run Away
Run Away
Last played on
I Get So Excited
Real McCoy
I Get So Excited
I Get So Excited
Last played on
Another Night (Armand Van Helden Remix)
Real McCoy
Another Night (Armand Van Helden Remix)
Another Night (Kissy Klub Version)
Real McCoy
Another Night (Kissy Klub Version)
Another Night (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
