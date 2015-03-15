Justin Putuhena (born 12 May 1986), better known as Justin Prime, is a Dutch progressive and electro house DJ and music producer.[unreliable source?] He is a sound engineer graduate and began producing music in 2001 with techno and hardstyle style.

He released Cannonball with Showtek in 2012 and received a platinum-plated record plus two golden records for this track. Justin Prime also has his own podcast 'Limitless Radio', available worldwide.

He collaborated with Tiësto, Showtek and Sidney Samson, he also remixed Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, David Guetta, Flo Rida, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea and worked with U2 singer Bono.

He was previously a part of the Dutch hardstyle-duo Abyss & Judge.

His surname "Putuhena" is of Moluccan origin.